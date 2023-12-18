Overheard In Bhopal |

Search has begun for an officer who can be loyal to the new head of the state. From bureaucrats to those who are holding important positions in the government are searching for an officer who is on good terms with the boss. Those who have so far worked with him do not enjoy the boss's confidence. One of the three officers, who were working with the boss when he was a minister, has retired. Another Sahib is holding such an important position, that he cannot be shifted; and the boss does not count on the third one. The officers posted in the district, where the head of the state comes from, are on good terms with him, but because none of them is very close to him, they do not know who is going to be the most powerful of them in the coming days. There is an officer, who belongs to the same district as the head of the state does and also fits the bill in terms of caste equations. There is a buzz in the air that this officer may become very influential in the coming days.

Past deeds haunt

It is generally believed that if a politician, known to the officers, takes over as chief minister, they become very happy, but an additional chief secretary (ACS) looks upset. The ACS, who knows the CM very well, had a tiff with him over some work. Now the officer fears lest he should lose his position. It is heard that the officer does not generally mix it up with politicians, but when the CM was a minister, Sahib stopped many of his proposals. There are reports that the officer directly got many of the files approved through the then CM. For this reason, the officer has already fallen from the grace of the present CM and fears lest he should face the music for his past deeds. Sahib is using his clout in the administration, so that if he does not get benefits, he may not invite troubles. It is heard that Sahib is trying to make his stand clear saying he acted under pressure from another officer.

Efforts on to please boss

The ruling dispensation may not have changed in the state, but everything is going to transform, and there are clear indications about it. The officers are working double tides to get closer to the Chief Minister. The situation has come to such a pass, that an officer is trying to find links with the CM’s in-laws. Sahib who comes from Uttar Pradesh is giving the old college try to get a plum posting with the help of the CM’s in-laws. This is the reason why the officer has told his acquaintances to find some links with the people in the village where the CM’s in-laws live, so that they may be pursued for his posting. This time the officers’ calculations have failed, because they initially wooed the Congress leaders, thinking the party would form a government, but the BJP has returned to power. Afterwards, since someone out of the blue has been given the commands of the state, they do not know how to please the new boss.

Officers’ fortune

People in the corridors of power are chin- wagging about the fortune of two officers who have seen two chief ministers in the past five years. After the 2018 assembly election, when the Congress formed the government, one of them was appointed as Chief Secretary. As long as he remained the CS, the Congress government continued, but just as the then chief minister removed him, the Congress government was out of power. The officer, who was made the CS after the fall of the Congress government, recently retired, and another officer has been given the charge. But within a few days, after the officer took over, the CM was changed – although the BJP returned to power. After the change of CM, people are talking about the fortune of these two officers. They say the luck of CM seems to be connected to that of CS!

PS dressed down

A principal secretary (PS), considered very powerful, is in trouble these days. This Sahib has received a dressing-down from two powerful persons within a week. The officer, known for pulling up others, is feeling sad after being chewed out for failing to coordinate a case. Just as the din over the issue settled, a senior officer hauled him over the coals. The woman officer, known for her calmness, clearly told the PS that he should think twice before mentioning her name regarding any issue. Madam also advised him against shifting his responsibilities to others. Afterwards, the PS seems to be in a fix and is getting ready to leave the state, in case the Central Government should give him an opportunity to work in Delhi. It is true that PS rankled many people.

Declining numbers

The number of female officers in the state has declined. A few of them have already been on deputation to the Centre. Six officers have gone to the Centre in the past six months. Of the bureaucrats, who have gone to Delhi on deputation, the percentage of women officers is higher than that of their male counterparts. Another female officer is trying to get posting to the Centre. The number of women officers in the state is already less than that of their male counterparts, but their number is declining with each passing day, because they are leaving for Delhi one after another. Two more women officers plan to leave for Delhi and may submit their applications before the year ends. The reasons for her going to Delhi are not known to anyone, but these ‘Ladli Behnas’ are doing well and becoming very powerful in Delhi.