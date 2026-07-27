Overhead In Bhopal: Power Corridors Abuzz With Top Post Battles, Political Clout, Rivalries And Looming Administrative Reshuffle |

Left disappointed

The appointment of the head of the state bureaucracy has upset a senior IAS officer who used his resources to become Bade Sahib. He continuously lobbied for the position in Delhi. He used a powerful BJP leader as well as an industrialist to get the position. The officer feels letdown after his efforts fell through. His frustration deepened when the outgoing Bade Sahib related a story at his farewell party. He said when the government sought suggestions from him for his successor, he cited three names. The former head of the state administration then rattled off three names excluding that of the senior officer. The former administrative head’s story indicates that he does not consider the senior officer suitable for the top job. After the officer’s plan A failed, he prepared plan B. However hard he may work, other officers feel his plan B has little chance of success.

Hope

The appointment of an officer as the head of the state administration has not caused much disappointment among some of the senior officers who were also contenders for the post. The biggest reason is the tenure of the newly appointed administrative chief. For now, the new “Bade Sahib” has a tenure of only six months. Even if the government grants him an extension, it is expected to be for only one year. This has given officers who are due to retire after him reason to be optimistic, as they still have an opportunity to be considered for the coveted post. They are also pleased that an officer serving in the state has been given the chance to head the state administration. As a result, their own prospects have improved.In fact, among the officers whose names were under consideration for the post, two still have about three and a half years left before retirement. Many officers feared that if either of them had been appointed, their own chances of becoming the administrative head of the state would have effectively come to an end. As things stand, however, several officers still believe they have a realistic chance of securing the top administrative position.

Apt use of clout

Nobody has understood the reasons for an IAS officer getting an important position after the change of regime in the state. Everyone in the corridors of power knows the officer’s misdeeds. In whichever any department the officer works, he does not dispose of any file without taking a bribe. His name also connects to another case. Though the government takes every step over the issue with caution, it has handed an important department to the officer. He strove for a long time to get a plum posting. He lobbied for it through a powerful BJP leader, but his efforts failed. But this time, the government suddenly gave him an important assignment. His efforts succeeded because he reportedly used the right connections. After Sahib's posting to a place of his choice, people in the corridors of power say many other officers will keep on the road he has opted for.

Race for superiority

Two officers, working in the field, compete with each other. Both of them, posted away from the state capital, show that their peers lack the level of their ability. Besides, they compete with each other in pulling up their subordinates and demonstrating their influence to politicians in the district. Both officers also race with each other in harassing the close aides of a politician from the state. The higher-ups sent them to the field posting with a mandate to harass a politician to the hilt. Against this backdrop, one officer tries to demonstrate that he has more capabilities to pose a greater challenge to the politician than his counterpart. Because of such a competition, the officers stop the work of the politician’s supporters and give more importance to other leaders. But such petty issues barely affect him.

Who’ll be top cop?

The appointment of the new head of state administration laid all speculations to rest. Now, people in the corridors of power have started guessing about the appointment of the head of the police department. The process for appointing the new head has begun. The police headquarters has sent a panel of names to the home department for the post. Preparations have begun for sending the panel to the UPSC. The present head of the police department still has four months to retire, but the officials of the department have begun to speculate about who may get the command. The process for appointing the head of the state administration differs from that of the police head, which just three officers vie for. One of the three officers holds the strongest claim. Most of the police officers believe that the one with the strongest claim will head them. Two other contenders for the post have also begun to use their clout. The officials say the state will play a more important role in the appointment of the head of the police department than the centre.

Big boss angry

A superintendent of police looks all set to go after the by-election. Now, the officers wait to see whether he goes to the loop line or gets an important position. The remark of a BJP leader against the SP spawned resentment among police officers. Afterwards, at a meeting with the police officers, the head of state said that he considers an SP inefficient if he keeps mum over a demonstration in a tent on the road. The head of state's remark indicates that the incidents in the election-bound district enraged him. The officer remains safe for now because of the code of conduct, but the government will make a decision on the officer after the election. The recent removal of an SP suggests that holding a position becomes untenable after incurring the head of the state's wrath. The SP took him lightly, and he suffered.