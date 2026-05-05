Over A Dozen Congress Workers, Kshatriya Members Join BJP Ahead Of Datia By-Poll On Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti's Seat

Over A Dozen Congress Workers, Kshatriya Members Join BJP In Datia After Disqualification Of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti | FP Photo

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen Congress workers have joined Bhartiya Janta Pantry (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Tuesday, indicating a possible by-election.

Along with Congress members, a large section of the Kshatriya community also joined the saffron party.

Notably, after the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti is disqualified, a by-election is needed in the district.

The move has stirred the political sphere in the area and is being seen as significant for upcoming electoral elections.

A formal joining programme was organised, where former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was present as the chief guest.

BJP district president Raghuveer Singh Kushwaha, district general secretary Atul Bhure Chaudhary, mandal president Hariram Pal and mandal president Puneet Tilwani were also present on the stage.

All leaders welcomed the new entrants by offering party stoles and formally inducting them into the BJP.

‘People influenced by BJP’

Addressing the gathering, Mishra said that people are continuously joining the BJP, influenced by its policies and development works.

He stated that welfare schemes run by the state and central governments are reaching every section of society, strengthening public trust in the party.

He also claimed that the BJP will emerge stronger in Datia in the coming time.

District president Raghuveer Singh Kushwaha said that all new members will be given proper respect and responsibilities within the party.

He added that continuous efforts are being made at all levels to strengthen the organisation, and the inclusion of new workers will bring fresh energy.

The newly joined members said they were influenced by the party’s ideology and leadership. They expressed confidence that the BJP is capable of giving a new direction to development in the state and the country.

Political experts believe that such developments ahead of a by-election can impact the electoral environment. When a large section of a particular community supports a party, it can influence voting patterns.