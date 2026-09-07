Over 8,200 Notices Issued: Bhopal Sealing Drive Hinges On High Court Hearing In 101 Cases | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court will conduct a joint hearing on Monday for around 100 pending stay vacation cases related to Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) action against commercial activities in residential areas.

The hearing assumes significance as the civic body has been seeking vacation of stay orders that have halted its sealing drive.

After the Supreme Court hearing on August 5, the BMC had initially prepared a list of 144 cases for vacation of stay orders. The number was subsequently revised to 125 and then 107.

However, BMC sources said the actual number of cases pending before the High Court was 101.

Of these, only four cases concern occupancy violations. If the stay orders in these matters are issued, BMC may resume sealing action in parts of Arera Colony and Rohit Nagar. Officials are expected to issue a 24-hour ultimatum before taking action.

Deputy municipal commissioner Bhuvan Gupta said the corporation filed written statements and applications seeking vacation of stay orders to ensure an effective defence in the cases.

The matters involve alleged illegal encroachments, construction deviations from sanctioned plans and occupancy-related violations.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Congress workers held a foot march in Kotra Sultanabad, demanding an early master plan and alleging that its delay has led to uncertainty among residents and traders.

Former minister PC Sharma and corporator Veenu Saxena also joined the march.

Over 8,200 notices issued

The BMC has so far issued more than 8,200 notices over commercial activities allegedly being operated from residential premises.

Though panchnamas have recorded more than 170 establishments as closed, only 10 properties were actually sealed by the corporation.

Three of these allegedly broke their seals, but no further action has been taken so far.