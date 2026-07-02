Over 7.5 Lakh Tonnes Of Garbage Dump At The Adampur Landfill Site Ruins Marriage Prospects | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The impact of the over 7.5 lakh tonnes of garbage at the Adampur landfill site has gone far beyond environmental and health concerns, with residents of nearly 10 surrounding villages now alleging that the persistent foul stench is destroying their social lives and marriage prospects, forcing nearly seven families to migrate to city areas.

Villages such as Haripura, Padariya, Arjun Nagar and Shanti Nagar have earned the unwanted identity of "garbage dump villages," making it increasingly difficult for local families to arrange marriages.

Residents say families often reject marriage proposals as soon as they learn the prospective groom belongs to a village near the garbage dump. Even after engagements are finalised, several alliances have reportedly broken down when the bride's family visits the village and experiences the unbearable odour.

In Haripura, villagers claim around a dozen young men have crossed the usual marriageable age because families refuse to marry their daughters into the village. Some women who married into the village have also returned to their maternal homes, citing the unbearable smell and poor living conditions.

Weddings shifted outside the villages

The stench has also changed how families celebrate weddings. Residents say they no longer organise marriage ceremonies in their villages. Those who can afford it book marriage gardens in Bhopal, while others conduct weddings at temples away from the garbage dump to spare guests from the foul environment. Shanti Nagar residents say more than 15 young men remain unmarried for the same reason, prompting many to shift to Bhopal in search of better social acceptance.

Official statement

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the civic body has begun expanding scientific waste processing capacity at the Adampur site on a war footing. She said administrative measures and technical upgrades are being implemented to eliminate the massive garbage dump in the coming period.