Over 7,400 Meritorious Students Receive E-Scooty Assistance Across Madhya Pradesh | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 7,400 meritorious students across MP received assistance for e-scooties and motorised vehicles on Saturday. At a state-level programme held at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in Bhopal, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav symbolically handed over vehicle keys to the students.

The vehicle assistance was also transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible students.

“Today, the government is giving you scooties, but in the coming years, you will have to take responsibility for the government and the system,” Yadav told students.

He also claimed that the dropout rate at the primary level has improved. The CM said that earlier, around 16 per cent of children who enrolled in Class 1 did not reach Class 5; the state has now achieved zero dropout at the primary level.

He also claimed that the representation of government school students among meritorious students has increased, with more than 50 per cent of students in the merit list now coming from government schools.

During his interaction with students, Yadav asked students about their families, studies and career goals.

Students shared diverse aspirations, from becoming CAs, doctors and engineers to starting an agriculture venture and becoming a data scientist.

Agriculture student Akash Sahu, who scored 95.2 per cent, told the CM that he plans to start a quick commerce-based fruit and vegetable venture.

Student Devash Gupta said he wants to become a data scientist and use data analysis to work on challenges such as cancer treatment and disaster preparedness.

Eligibility criteria changed from 2026

The eligibility criteria for the scooty scheme have been changed this year. From 2026, students must have secured at least 70 per cent marks in Class 12 and must have stood first in their respective school to qualify for the scheme.

Eligible students can choose a vehicle from the prescribed options. For e-scooty, assistance is up to Rs 1.20 lakh. For motorised vehicle, assistance is up to Rs 90,000. The assistance includes the vehicle’s ex-showroom price, registration, insurance, two helmets and accessories.

Yadav takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s visit to MP, Yadav said their party ran the government for a long time and questioned the development achieved during the period.

He said Gandhi would have to answer why the state had lost so much time. The Congress had ruled for 55 years but had failed to bring adequate development to the state.

He compared the state’s budget during the Congress era with its present size, saying MP’s budget was around Rs 22,000 crore at that time, while it has now reached Rs 4.38 lakh crore.

The CM also questioned Gandhi over his opposition to the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, asking why Congress was not recognising the importance of women, who constitute half of the country’s population.

He also questioned why there was no woman minister in the Congress government in Karnataka.