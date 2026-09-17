Bhopal EV Charging Tender Under Lens Over Ad Space Expansion From 90 To 400 Sq Ft | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Questions have been raised over the inclusion of commercial advertising rights in the tender for setting up 30 EV charging stations in Bhopal with Public Private Partnership model, as allotment area changed from 90 sq ft to 400 sq ft through corrigendum allegedly to benefit a particular company.

A complaint submitted to Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Development and Housing Department (UADD) has sought a high-level inquiry into Tender No. 327/BSCDCL/2026.

The complainant Nitin Saxena has objected to the expansion of the advertising provision through Corrigendum Nos. 06 and 07, alleging that the change could potentially benefit a particular company.

He said his objection was not against EV charging infrastructure but about the manner in which advertising rights were incorporated into the tender.

As per Corrigendum-06, the concessionaire can commercially use up to 400 sq ft of advertising/display space at each charging station during the concession period.

The bidder must also register separately as an Outdoor Media Device vendor with Bhopal Municipal Corporation. The tender covers 30 proposed locations with scope for additional sites based on feasibility and demand.

Independent valuation sought

The complaint seeks an independent market valuation of the advertising rights and an assessment of their impact on financial competition.

It also seeks site-wise approval, scrutiny of existing advertising rights and, if necessary, a separate transparent tender for advertising.

UADD clarification

UADD officials, however, clarified that the tender initially envisaged EV cars, which required less space.

Later, provisions were expanded to accommodate EV buses and mini trucks. Officials also said the tender already included a provision for 5% advertising space.