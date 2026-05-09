Over ₹60 Lakh National Lok Adalat Awarded In Road Accident Death Cases | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lok Adalat awarded compensation exceeding Rs 60 lakh in road accident death cases on Saturday. In another case, an estranged couple with four children agreed to resume living together after mediation.

Wasim died in a road accident on Dec 12, 2025, after being hit by a bus near the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM). The Lok Adalat awarded Rs 20.50 lakh compensation to his family.

In another incident, Bhagwati Bai, 42, wife of Tarachand, was travelling in a loading tempo from Kachnariya village to a relative’s house on Apr 22, 2024, to attend a Suraj Puja ceremony. She died after the vehicle was hit by a tanker near ITI College in Kachnariya.

Ten other people travelling in the same vehicle sustained injuries. The Lok Adalat awarded Rs 13.50 lakh compensation in the death case, while another Rs 30 lakh was awarded separately to the injured victims.

In a matrimonial dispute, Ravindra Vishwakarma and Kavita Vishwakarma, who married on July 10, 2016, and have four children, had been living separately. After mediation efforts, the couple agreed to reunite and resume living together.