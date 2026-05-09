Drone Surveillance Begins On Bhopal Roads – A Major Step Taken By Bhopal Police | AI/FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major step towards improving traffic management and reducing road accidents, Bhopal police have started using drone cameras for surveillance across the city.

The high-tech monitoring system has been deployed at major intersections, busy roads and congestion-prone areas to identify traffic rule violators and streamline vehicular movement.

Police officials said two drones were being operated for traffic management. The drones are capturing live aerial footage and transmitting it directly to the traffic control room, allowing authorities to monitor traffic conditions in real time.

The drones will be operated by trained police personnel, who will continuously monitor the live feed and forward information for immediate action. Special monitoring is being carried out at key intersections, crossings and other areas where complaints of wrong-side driving and illegal parking are frequently reported.

Police officials said the drone system will help detect traffic congestion instantly. As soon as a traffic jam is identified, traffic personnel will be rushed to clear the route and restore smooth movement during peak hours.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, “Two drones have been deployed, and special monitoring is being carried out during peak traffic hours to keep watch on VIP movement and public gatherings. The number of drones may be increased in future.”

To keep an eye on criminals

Police officials said the drones would be used to monitor criminal and anti-social activities including suspicious movement, liquor consumption in public places and activities of addicts in parks and other public spaces. Immediate action will be taken whenever suspicious activity is detected.

Also for public events

Apart from traffic enforcement, the drones will also be used during major public events, festivals and VIP movements for crowd management and security surveillance. Officials said aerial monitoring would make traffic regulation and crowd control more efficient while also creating greater awareness and fear among habitual traffic violators.

Identify traffic violators

Using drone surveillance, police are identifying bikers riding without helmets, driving without seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, travelling on the wrong side and parking vehicles illegally. Vehicle registration numbers are being recorded and online challans are being issued directly to violators.