Over 5.5 lakh students to get bicycles after 2 years gap in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): School education department has decided to go ahead with distribution of bicycles after a gap of two years. The department is yet to decide if cycles will be distributed or money will be transferred in the student’s bank accounts, said an official of the department.

School education department distributes cycles to the students of class 6 and 9 who stay 2 kms or more from their schools. For the past two years distribution of cycles was stopped due to Covid-19 pandemic, as the schools were closed.

School education department had prepared a proposal for distribution of cycles for the academic session 2020-21. However, due to pandemic lockdown was imposed again and the schools were closed. Now the officials have started the process for distribution of the cycles once again.

A senior official of the school education department, on condition of anonymity, said that officials have sought guidance from the minister if cycles should be distributed or funds be transferred in student’s bank accounts.

School education department has allocated Rs 3500 for bicycles for a student.

“Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) has asked the districts to provide the list of students who are eligible to get a cycle. The names will be finalized after completion of mapping exercises by schools,” said the official.

Earlier, the officials were contemplating to distribute cycles to those students also who could not avail the benefit last year as the schools were closed.

Ultimately, Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) has set a limit of distributing cycles to 5.5 lakh students. In the year 2019-20, cycles were distributed to over 8 lakh students.

Cycle distribution to school students is one of the most ambitious schemes of Shivraj government that connects him with the people.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 11:16 PM IST