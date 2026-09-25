Over 50,000 Bhopal Streetlights Set To Glow Smarter From Diwali |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 50,000 streetlights across Bhopal are set for a Diwali makeover, with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) planning to install Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) panels worth around Rs 2.75 crore. The system will automatically switch streetlights on at dusk and off at dawn, while alerting the control room whenever a light develops a fault.

Bhopal currently has around 70,000 streetlights, including nearly 20,000 installed under the Smart City project. At present, the BMC often learns about faulty lights only after receiving complaints, resulting in repairs taking up to a week in some cases. The BMC’s electrical section has initiated the tender process, and installation is expected to begin by the end of October after the work order is issued.

One panel to control up to 200 lights

A CCMS panel, with a capacity of around 15 kilowatts, can simultaneously monitor and control between 100 and 200 streetlights. Once a fault is detected, an alert will be generated at the control room. If the issue is not resolved, repeated notifications will be sent to senior officials, creating a system for monitoring pending repairs. The technology is also expected to reduce unnecessary power consumption. Streetlights are sometimes switched on before sunset and remain operational well into the following day, increasing electricity use.

Trial reportedly saves 10% electricity

The BMC had installed around 300 CCMS panels on a trial basis in areas including Link Road No. 1, Char Imli, 10 Number Market and Kolar in 2024. According to the BMC, an analysis of electricity bills after the installation showed monthly savings of around 10%. Based on the trial, the BMC has now decided to expand the system across the city.

A proposal has been prepared to install CCMS panels. The

initiative will help reduce electricity expenditure and address frequent

streetlight breakdowns.

Ashish Srivastava, Superintending Engineer (Electrical),BMC