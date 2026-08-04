Over 50 Villagers Fall Sick After Eating Stale Kheer Served As Sundarkand Prasad In MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 56 villagers fell sick after eating stale kheer distributed as prasad during a Sundarkand feast in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. The victims complained of vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain and dizziness.

The incident occurred at Bagh Wale Hanuman Mandir, in Satanwadakalan village, Shivpuri.

The affected individuals were admitted to the Satanwada Community Health Centre and Shivpuri Medical College.

One woman, whose condition was critical, has been referred to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior.

According to reports, a 'Sundarkand' recitation and a community feast 'bhandara' were organised at the village's 'Bagh Wale Hanuman Mandir,' where 'malpua' and 'kheer' were distributed to devotees.

Some villagers consumed the leftover 'kheer' as 'prasad' on Sunday as well. Shortly thereafter, people began falling ill.

According to the Health Department, 56 people, comprising 21 men and 35 women, were affected by food poisoning.

Forty patients admitted to the Satanwada Community Health Centre were discharged after receiving primary treatment, while others continue to undergo treatment at Shivpuri Medical College.

Satanwada Police Station In-charge Bholaram Purohit stated that preliminary investigations suggest the stale 'kheer' had spoiled and developed fungus. However, the exact cause of the illness will only be confirmed once the food analysis report is received.

BMO Dr. Vinay Pippal stated that due to the high number of patients, a health camp has been set up in the village, and a medical team is continuously examining and treating the villagers.

CMHO Dr Sanjay Rishishwar informed that the Food Safety Department has sent samples of the *kheer* to a laboratory for testing; the cause of the illness will be confirmed only after the report arrives.