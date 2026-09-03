Over 40 Trains To Be Affected Due To Yard Remodeling At Bina & Agasod Stations Till Oct 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yard remodeling work is being carried out at both Bina station (West Central Railway) and Agasod station (North Central Railway) to connect the third railway line between the two stations.
The work involves pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking activities, which are scheduled to be carried out in phases until October 15, 2026.
To ensure the safe and smooth operation of trains during this period, some trains have been cancelled, while others have been short-terminated or short-originated.
Upon completion of the yard remodeling, the operational capacity of the Bina and Agasod station yards will increase. This will facilitate smoother train operations, improve the management of train stoppages and movements, and enhance the capacity to handle future traffic growth efficiently. Additionally, it will boost operational efficiency and reliability while improving punctuality.
Trains Cancelled
Train No. 64618 Lalitpur–Bina MEMU: From September 20 to October 15, 2026 (26 trips).
Train No. 64617 Bina–Lalitpur MEMU: From September 20 to October 15, 2026 (26 trips).
Train No. 61619 Bina–Katni Mudwara MEMU: On September 21 and from September 28 to October 15, 2026 (19 trips).
Train No. 61620 Katni Mudwara–Bina MEMU: On September 21 and from September 28 to October 15, 2026 (19 trips).
Train No. 12192 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express: From September 26 to October 14, 2026 (19 trips).
Train No. 12191 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Shridham Express: From September 27 to October 15, 2026 (19 trips).
Train No. 61611 Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 61612 Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 61625 Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 61626 Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 12197 Bhopal–Gwalior Intercity: From October 1 to October 15, 2026 (15 trips).
Train No. 12198 Gwalior–Bhopal Intercity: From October 1 to October 15, 2026 (15 trips).
Train No. 11086 Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru Express: On October 2 and October 9, 2026 (2 trips).
Train No. 11085 SMVT Bengaluru–Gwalior Express: On October 4 and October 11, 2026 (2 trips).
Train No. 22169 Rani Kamlapati–Santragachi Humsafar Express: On October 14, 2026 (1 trip).
Train No. 22170 Santragachi–Rani Kamlapati Humsafar Express: On October 15, 2026 (1 trip).
Train No. 22161 Bhopal–Damoh Rajya Rani Express: From October 9 to October 15, 2026 (7 trips).
Train No. 22162 Damoh–Bhopal Rajya Rani Express: From October 10 to October 16, 2026 (7 trips).
Train No. 22163 Bhopal–Khajuraho Mahamana Express: On October 15, 2026 (1 trip).
Train No. 22164 Khajuraho–Bhopal Mahamana Express: On October 15, 2026 (1 trip).
Trains Originating from altered locations
Train No. 11602 Katni–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Khurai station instead of Bina station from September 29 to October 15, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 11601 Bina–Katni MEMU will originate from Khurai station instead of Bina station from September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 11603 Kota–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Mahadevkhedi Junction station instead of Bina station from September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 11604 Bina–Kota MEMU will originate from Mungaoli station instead of Bina station from September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 61633 Kota–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Mungaoli station instead of Bina station from September 29 to October 15, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 61634 Bina–Kota MEMU will originate from Mahadevkhedi Junction station instead of Bina station from September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips).
Train No. 18236 Bilaspur–Bhopal Express will be short-terminated at Bina Malkhedi Junction station instead of Bhopal station from October 6 to October 14, 2026 (9 trips).
Train No. 18235 Bhopal–Bilaspur Express will originate from Bina Malkhedi Junction station instead of Bhopal station from October 7 to October 15, 2026 (9 trips).
Train No. 61631 Bhopal–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina station from October 7 to October 15, 2026 (9 trips).
Train No. 11606 Bina–Bhopal MEMU will originate from Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina station from October 7 to October 16, 2026 (9 trips).
Train No. 11605 Bhopal–Bina MEMU will be short-terminated at Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina station from October 7 to October 15, 2026 (9 trips).
Train No. 61632 Bina–Bhopal MEMU will originate from Mandi Bamora station instead of Bina station from October 7 to October 15, 2026 (9 trips).
Train No. 12002 New Delhi–Rani Kamlapati Shatabdi Express: On October 15, 2026, it will terminate at an altered location instead of Rani Kamlapati station.