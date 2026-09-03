Over 40 Trains To Be Affected Due To Yard Remodeling At Bina & Agasod Stations Till Oct 15

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yard remodeling work is being carried out at both Bina station (West Central Railway) and Agasod station (North Central Railway) to connect the third railway line between the two stations.

The work involves pre-non-interlocking and non-interlocking activities, which are scheduled to be carried out in phases until October 15, 2026.

To ensure the safe and smooth operation of trains during this period, some trains have been cancelled, while others have been short-terminated or short-originated.

Upon completion of the yard remodeling, the operational capacity of the Bina and Agasod station yards will increase. This will facilitate smoother train operations, improve the management of train stoppages and movements, and enhance the capacity to handle future traffic growth efficiently. Additionally, it will boost operational efficiency and reliability while improving punctuality.

Trains Cancelled

Train No. 64618 Lalitpur–Bina MEMU: From September 20 to October 15, 2026 (26 trips). Train No. 64617 Bina–Lalitpur MEMU: From September 20 to October 15, 2026 (26 trips). Train No. 61619 Bina–Katni Mudwara MEMU: On September 21 and from September 28 to October 15, 2026 (19 trips). Train No. 61620 Katni Mudwara–Bina MEMU: On September 21 and from September 28 to October 15, 2026 (19 trips). Train No. 12192 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express: From September 26 to October 14, 2026 (19 trips). Train No. 12191 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Shridham Express: From September 27 to October 15, 2026 (19 trips). Train No. 61611 Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips). Train No. 61612 Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips). Train No. 61625 Bina–Ruthiyai MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips). Train No. 61626 Ruthiyai–Bina MEMU: From September 30 to October 16, 2026 (17 trips). Train No. 12197 Bhopal–Gwalior Intercity: From October 1 to October 15, 2026 (15 trips). Train No. 12198 Gwalior–Bhopal Intercity: From October 1 to October 15, 2026 (15 trips). Train No. 11086 Gwalior–SMVT Bengaluru Express: On October 2 and October 9, 2026 (2 trips). Train No. 11085 SMVT Bengaluru–Gwalior Express: On October 4 and October 11, 2026 (2 trips). Train No. 22169 Rani Kamlapati–Santragachi Humsafar Express: On October 14, 2026 (1 trip). Train No. 22170 Santragachi–Rani Kamlapati Humsafar Express: On October 15, 2026 (1 trip). Train No. 22161 Bhopal–Damoh Rajya Rani Express: From October 9 to October 15, 2026 (7 trips). Train No. 22162 Damoh–Bhopal Rajya Rani Express: From October 10 to October 16, 2026 (7 trips). Train No. 22163 Bhopal–Khajuraho Mahamana Express: On October 15, 2026 (1 trip). Train No. 22164 Khajuraho–Bhopal Mahamana Express: On October 15, 2026 (1 trip).

Trains Originating from altered locations