Over 40% Hypertension Cases In Age Group Of 30-35 Years In MP | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hypertension cases are surging across Madhya Pradesh, driven by sedentary lifestyles, chronic stress, and poor dietary habits. Health experts increasingly classify this condition as a "silent killer".

The rise in cases throughout Madhya Pradesh, encompassing urban centres like Bhopal, Indore, and Gwalior, reveals specific trends.

State National Health Mission (NHM) officials and local screening camps like Nirogi Kaya Abhiyan consistently find that up to 90% of individuals diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes had no idea they were living with the condition.

Districts with high lifestyle-related disease burdens include Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Ratlam. Studies show an urban slum and metropolitan prevalence reaching as high as 40% to 41% among adults over age 30, due to factors like stress, processed diets and sedentary habits.

While urban centres in Madhya Pradesh show a generally higher incident of hypertension, the rural and non-tribal regions are witnessing a rapidly rising burden driven by changing lifestyles and poor early awareness.

In broader national health surveys, some districts like Khargone actually register among the lowest rates of "ever-measured" blood pressure, indicating challenges with medical screening and awareness rather than a lack of disease.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has flagged a high prevalence of hypertension among obese children, finding that 43.3% of obese children suffer from the condition, highlighting a significant health risk traditionally associated with adults. The findings indicate that obesity is now a primary driver of rising blood pressure cases among the younger population in India.

Dr HH Trivedi said, Over 40% young people are suffering from hypertension due to their faulty lifestyle. People aged 30 to 35 years remain tense over their personal and professional life, their careers. This leads to hypertension, which ultimately leads to many problems like diabetes.