Over 3.32 Lakh Kids To Be Administered Pulse Polio Drops In Bhopal District | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 3,32,973 kids will be administered pulse polio in Bhopal district. CMHO Dr Manish Sharma said, “ About 3,32,973 kids will be administered pulse polio in Bhopal district. Preparation has been made for it”

A meeting of the Block Task Force was held at the Civil Dispensary, Kamla Nagar, under the chairmanship of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr.

Archana Rawat Sharma (TT Nagar Circle) to plan the National Pulse Polio Campaign scheduled from June 28 to June 30.

Dr Animesh Singh, Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (TT Nagar Circle), provided a detailed overview of the campaign's action plan.

He stated that approximately 57,633 households have been identified in the TT Nagar Circle, with a target set to administer polio drops to 29,349 children.

A total of 258 teams have been constituted for this purpose, comprising 147 'B-type' teams and 84 'C-type' teams.

Additionally, 05 transit teams and 02 mobile teams have been formed to administer polio drops at busy intersections, New Market, and other high-traffic areas within the circle.

Twenty-seven supervisors have also been appointed to oversee these 288 teams.

Dr Animesh Singh explained that the campaign would enlist the cooperation of the Department of Women and Child Development (anganwadis), Municipal Corporation, and the School Education Department.

The door-to-door administration of polio drops will be carried out by anganwadi workers and helpers, ANMs, ASHA workers, social workers and nursing students.