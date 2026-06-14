Negligence Leaves Factory Worker Permanently Disabled; Case Registered In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against the owner of an industry after an investigation found alleged negligence in a factory accident that left a worker permanently disabled.

According to reports, complainant Bahadur Pal (40), a resident of Khejra Baramad, was working in a factory for five years. On August 19, 2025, Pal was working on a machine when a jaw component reportedly overturned, crushing his left hand.

He was initially taken to a private hospital in Narela, where his hand had to be amputated at the wrist.

However, complications and infection required another surgery at a hospital in TT Nagar, resulting in amputation below the elbow, leaving him permanently disabled.

Police investigation revealed that the accident allegedly occurred due to negligence and failure to provide adequate safety equipment.

Based on the findings, a case under Section 125(B) of BNS has been registered against factory owner Gaurav Gupta.

In his complaint, Pal also alleged that despite suffering the injury while on duty, he received only limited financial assistance for treatment.

He further claimed that when he sought compensation, Gupta abused and threatened him, allegedly warning that his other hand would also be broken if he continued demanding money.