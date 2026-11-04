Over 23,000 Sanitation Workers To Go On Indefinite Strike From November 4, Garbage Collection Likely To Be Hit In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sanitation services across Madhya Pradesh are set to face disruption ahead of Diwali as more than 23,000 sanitation workers employed by urban local bodies, including nearly 13,000 'Safai Mitras' of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), have announced an indefinite strike from Wednesday.

Workers plan to stop street sweeping and garbage collection to press for job security, regularisation and a fixed monthly salary of Rs 25,000.

The impact of the agitation was visible in Bhopal on Tuesday, when approximately 5,000 BMC sanitation workers did not report for duty.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Safai Mazdoor Congress state president Magan Jhanjhot, along with hundreds of sanitation workers, staged a protest outside the Urban Administration and Housing Development Department (UADD) office in Shivaji Nagar, announcing a statewide agitation.

Jhanjhot said the High Court had issued directions concerning employee regularisation, but the corporation had granted only a form of regularised status to 89-day contract workers in 2016. Despite serving for 10 to 15 years, many workers continue to receive around Rs 10,000 for a 29-day work cycle.

8-point charter of demands seeks policy changes

Regularisation of contractual sanitation workers.

An end to outsourcing of sanitation work.

Minimum monthly salary of Rs 25,000 and equal pay for equal work.

Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme or an equally secure pension system.

Promotion opportunities based on qualifications and experience.

Safety equipment, regular health check-ups and risk-related benefits.

Compassionate appointments for families of deceased workers.

Timely salary payments between the 5th and 10th of every month.