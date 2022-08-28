e-Paper Get App

Over 2,000 pigs die of ASF in Rewa

Additional Chief Secretary JN Kansotia told Free Press, “African Swine Fever is prevailing only in Rewa district. As per protocol, pigs have been buried there.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 28, 2022, 11:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,000 pigs have died due to African Swine Fever (ASF) in Rewa city in the span of two weeks, prompting administration to issue prohibitory orders, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary JN Kansotia told Free Press, “African Swine Fever is prevailing only in Rewa district. As per protocol, pigs have been buried there.”

The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of CrPC, banning transportation, purchase and sale of pigs and their meat, collector Manoj Pushp said in the order under the Prevention and Control of Infections and Contagious Animal Disease Act, 2009.

As per the order, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal has tested samples and detected African Swine Fever in pigs within Rewa municipal limits.

Read Also
MP: Pigs transport, pork sale banned in Rewa after ASF detected
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalOver 2,000 pigs die of ASF in Rewa

RECENT STORIES

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik, Jadeja get India closers...

LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Cricket Score and Updates: Hardik, Jadeja get India closers...

Ganeshotsav in Mumbai: To make procession route safe, BMC team on field filling potholes

Ganeshotsav in Mumbai: To make procession route safe, BMC team on field filling potholes

Mumbai: BJP’s Nitesh Rane demands stern action against corrupt BMC officials

Mumbai: BJP’s Nitesh Rane demands stern action against corrupt BMC officials

Panvel: PMC launches 'Swachhata Har Kadam’ to track toilets in the city

Panvel: PMC launches 'Swachhata Har Kadam’ to track toilets in the city

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes 300 fours in T20I during Pakistan encounter

Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli smashes 300 fours in T20I during Pakistan encounter