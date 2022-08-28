Over 2,000 pigs die of ASF in Rewa

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,000 pigs have died due to African Swine Fever (ASF) in Rewa city in the span of two weeks, prompting administration to issue prohibitory orders, an official said on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary JN Kansotia told Free Press, “African Swine Fever is prevailing only in Rewa district. As per protocol, pigs have been buried there.”

The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of CrPC, banning transportation, purchase and sale of pigs and their meat, collector Manoj Pushp said in the order under the Prevention and Control of Infections and Contagious Animal Disease Act, 2009.

As per the order, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal has tested samples and detected African Swine Fever in pigs within Rewa municipal limits.