MP: Pigs transport, pork sale banned in Rewa after ASF detected

Infected pigs have to be isolated. Rewa Municipal Corporation commissioner has been instructed to comply strictly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 02:38 PM IST
Representative Photo | Pexels

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa district administration has banned pig transportation (markets) and the sale of pork within Rewa district limits after 11 pigs were detected with African Swine Fever (ASF) infected.

District collector Manoj Pusp has issued an order under Section 144(2) of CrPC which reads in cases of emergency or in cases where the circumstances do not admit of the serving in due time of a notice upon the person against whom the order is directed, be passed ex parte.

As per the order, transportation of pigs as well as pork sale has been banned from immediate effect in Rewa District. Infected pigs have to be isolated. Rewa Municipal Corporation commissioner has been instructed to comply strictly. ASF is highly contagious and fatal in pigs and added the ban has been enforced to prevent its spread.

