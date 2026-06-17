Over 1K Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers Await ₹3 Crore Honorarium Over E-Attendance Issue

E-Attendance: 2 Months’ Honorarium Of 1k Guest Teachers Unpaid | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Guest Teachers’ Association said that more than 1000 guest teachers across Madhya Pradesh were facing financial problems as payment of their honorarium remains unpaid for want of e-attendance.

Taking the average monthly honorarium at Rs 15,000, it means that around Rs three crore remains unpaid.

The association said despite their attendance being regularly recorded in the schools' offline attendance registers, their honorarium for September and October last year has been withheld.

The guest teachers also pointed out that while regular teachers received their salaries without the mandatory e-attendance requirement, the honorarium of financially vulnerable guest teachers was withheld solely because e-attendance was not recorded.

This has led to deep resentment and dissatisfaction among the guest teachers, who believe that such discrimination between teachers performing the same work is unjust.

The State Secretary of the Guest Teachers’ Association, Ravikant Gupta, has demanded that the government and the School Education Department immediately release the honorarium for September and October 2025 to all affected guest teachers in the state based on offline attendance records.

The Association has urged that, in the future, no guest teacher's honorarium be withheld due to technical issues with e-attendance, network disruptions, or other practical constraints, and that a permanent system be implemented to validate offline attendance.