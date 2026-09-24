Over 15,000 Bsc Nursing Students Get Exam Results Across Madhya Pradesh | Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has declared the examination results for more than 15,226 BSc Nursing students. Around 7,657 students are of BSc Nursing III year and 7,569 of II year.

On Thursday, results of 12,998 BSc Nursing students of suitable colleges with duplicate faculties were declared, while results of 2,228 students were declared previously in suitable colleges without duplicate faculty.

In BSc Nursing III year, results of 6,308 students of 152 nursing colleges (suitable colleges with duplicate faculty) were declared on Thursday, while results of 1,349 students were declared previously in suitable colleges without duplicate faculties. Similarly, results of 6,690 students of BSc Nursing II year of 161 colleges (suitable colleges with duplicate faculty) were declared on Thursday, while results of 879 students were declared previously in suitable colleges without duplicate faculties.

Additionally, the upcoming examinations for approximately 28,000 students are expected soon. In compliance with the High Court's order, the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has declared the results for the BSc Nursing Second Year examination (March 2026) and the BSc Nursing Third Year examination (January 2026).

Besides, two applications were moved in the High Court on Thursday. Firstly, questioning suitable colleges, stating that their geotagging showed their location as "field". Besides, an application has also been filed appealing against the Rs 3 lakh penalty.

The High Court imposed a Rs 3 lakh penalty for every duplicate faculty member found listed across nursing colleges in the state.

The Law Students Association moved applications in the HC. It was a hearing regarding the ongoing nursing college scam, with students awaiting a final decision on their results and academic futures. The association has challenged the suitable colleges and their locations.

While the state government recently expedited the release of results for verified eligible students from "suitable" colleges, the results for an estimated 30,000 students enrolled in "unsuitable" or deficient colleges remain strictly withheld.

The HC had made it clear that no results from fraudulent or sub-standard institutions would be permitted without comprehensive physical verifications, student eligibility checks and historical record scrutinies.