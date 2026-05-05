Over 100 Rolling Papers, Smoking Cones Not Banned, Police Invoke Legal Order For Crackdown In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite not falling under the category of narcotic substances, rolling papers and smoking cones are drawing police action in Bhopal. Since these items are not classified as narcotics and no direct penal provisions apply to them, police are invoking Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to the disobedience of a lawful order promulgated by a public servant, to take action against shopkeepers.

The crackdown follows an order issued by Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar banning the sale of rolling papers and smoking cones within city limits. According to police officials, inputs suggested that these products were being widely used for consuming marijuana, prompting enforcement action.

Police teams across multiple police station areas, including Shahpura, MP Nagar, Kajlikheda, Khajuri Sadak, Nishatpura, Bairagarh, Ashoka Garden, and Ratibadh, have carried out search operations. Around two dozen shop owners have been booked for violating the order.

Police officials said that whenever such items are found at shops, cases are being registered against the owners under the applicable section. More raids will be conducted in the coming days and police will also enquire about the big dealers involved in the supply.

However, despite the local ban, various brands of rolling papers and smoking cones continue to be easily available on online platforms. Police sources also revealed that a large packet of smoking cones costs around Rs 7,500, with each packet containing 61 cones.