Outsourced Workers Protest Near Neelam Park In Bhopal, Demand ₹26K As Minimum Wages

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Contract labourers and outsourced employees staged a protest near Neelam Park in Bhopal on Wednesday, demanding an increase in minimum wages and a permanent solution to their employment concerns. The workers took out a rally and raised slogans against state government.

The protest come after the state government announced a revised minimum wage ranging from Rs ₹12,425 to ₹16,769 per month. However, the workers expressed dissatisfaction, stating that the revised wages are insufficient and should be increased to at least Rs ₹26,000 per month.

Protesters alleged that, despite government norms, several departments are paying workers as little as ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per month, which is far below the prescribed minimum wage.

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Low Wages Across Departments

According to the workers, employee in multiple section are being underpaid:

Part-time staff in school, hostels, and AYUSH department earn around ₹4,000-₹5,000

Gram panchayat workers such as chowkidars, pump operators, and sanitation staff receive ₹3,000-₹4,000

Outsourced employees in the health department are paid ₹7,000-₹8,000

Revenue department’s local youth surveyors earn nearly ₹1,000

Mid-day meal workers get approximately ₹4,000

MGNREGA mate workers receive less than ₹2,000

They also claimed that contract workers in industrial are not being paid fully minimum wages.

Demand for Government Action

Vasudev Sharma, State President of the Temporary and Outsourced Employees Front, said that more than 50,000 government, but no concrete action has been taken so far.

He stated that these workers are essential for implementing government schemes on the ground, yet they remain deprived of fair wages and job security. The protesters have demanded a guarantee minimum wages of ₹26,000, a review of the outsourcing system, and the provision of permanent employment.