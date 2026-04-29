2,000 Guest Teachers Protest in Bhopal Over Regularisation Demand | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 2,000 guest teachers from across the state staged demonstration at Ambedkar Park in the city on Wednesday in support of their demands under the banner of Atithi Shikshak Sanyukt Morcha.

Their demands included regularisation, contracts, increase in honorarium, recruitment, scorecard improvements, service continuity and adjustment, social security, service benefits and e-attendance. They said the government was backtracking on its promise regarding annual contracts, a situation that threatens to leave approximately 125,000 guest teachers unemployed after April 30.

State president Sunil Singh Parihar said that prior to Assembly elections, Madhya Pradesh government had promised to implement a policy for guest teachers similar to that of Gurujis (regularised teachers), grant bonus marks in direct recruitment processes and secure their future through annual contracts.

However, these promises have not been implemented, leading to widespread outrage among guest teachers, he added.