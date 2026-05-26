Out Of 13 Surrendered Maoists, 12 Want To Return To Chhattisgarh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Feeling homesick, 12 Maoists who surrendered before the state government said they wanted to return to their homes in Chhattisgarh. The other, who is from Balaghat, wants to remain in Madhya Pradesh.

Two Maoists from Madhya Pradesh, Sangeeta, a native of Balaghat who surrendered in Chhattisgarh, and Santu, who surrendered in Maharashtra, may return to their home district.

Recently, when police sought to know the preferences of Maoists through voluntary declaration forms, 12 of them expressed desire to return to Chhattisgarh. They argued that since their relatives and family members reside there, it would be easier for them to reintegrate into society. However, it remains for the respective state governments to decide whether to grant residency permission to surrendered Maoists.

Training provided for employment

Police and administrative authorities have provided training to Maoists who surrendered in the state, aiming to integrate them into wage-based employment or self-employment opportunities. Based on their individual interests, training has been imparted in tailoring, vehicle driving etc.

To facilitate the mainstreaming of surrendered Maoists across different states, a meeting among senior police officials from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha is scheduled shortly. The meeting will focus on discussing the mutual acceptance of Maoists who surrendered in states other than their own.