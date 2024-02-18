OTT Has Damaged Our Culture: Rumi Jaffery

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film director and writer Rumi Jaffery said OTT had damaged culture, “If we want to save our culture in cinema, then we will have to stop watching bad OTT series,” he added. Rumi was speaking on, Freedom from colonial mentality in films, at Gauhar Mahal in the city on Sunday evening. It was part of concluding day of Jashn-e-Urdu organised by Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi. He said, “If we want to get rid of colonial mentality in cinema, then we should learn to be proud of our language.”

Film and theatre actor Rajiv Verma said Bengali theatre artiste Girish Ghosh was the first to take the step to free himself from the colonial mentality in cinema. “Ghosh did many plays against the British all over the country and through them he spread the message of Indian culture and values to the common people because British had caused the most damage to Indian culture in cinema,” Verma added. This session was conducted by art critic Vinay Upadhyay. It was followed by Kul Hind Mushaira (All India Mushaira). Poets Zafar Sahbai, Farooq Anjum, Akil Naumani, Naeem Akhtar Khadmi, ?Rajesh Reddy, Madan Mohan Danish, Mehshar Afridi, Adil Rashid and Tehseen Munawwar presented poems. Besides, literary open mic and regional Mushaira were held.