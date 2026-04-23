OT Attendant Performs Unauthorised Surgeries At Narmadapuram's Community Health Centre; Probe Ordered

OT Attendant Performs Unauthorised Surgeries At Bhopal's Community Health Centre; Probe Ordered | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major lapse in medical protocol has surfaced at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Pipariya, where an operation theatre (OT) attendant has allegedly been performing surgical procedures without the knowledge or approval of doctors.

On Thursday, the Pipariya Block Medical Officer (BMO) wrote to the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Narmadapuram, seeking strict action against the attendant, Barsantilal Mojhi, for repeated violations.

According to the letter, Mojhi allegedly performed a minor surgical procedure on a patient identified as Mansingh, during which a lipoma was removed from his hand without authorisation. The act drew strong objections from operating surgeon Soumya Raghuvanshi, following which a show-cause notice was issued to the attendant.

Despite this, a fresh complaint has surfaced. In a written application submitted at the Pipariya police station, a woman named Sangeeta Bai alleged that Mojhi removed a lump from her breast without informing or obtaining consent from any doctor. She also claimed she was charged Rs 10,000 for the procedure.

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The BMO stated in the letter that such repeated incidents are causing distress to patients and tarnishing the reputation of the health institution and the department.