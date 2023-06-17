Operation Clean Up: 8 Illegal Mazars Removed At Kaliasot Dam In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Saturday removed eight illegal mazars from vicinity of Pt Khushilal Sharma Government (Autonomous) Ayurveda College and Institute in Kaliasot. The removal under Operation Clean Up followed directives issued by Bhopal district administration. The drive was led by TT Nagar SDM Santosh Vitholia.

After the issue was raised in social media about mushrooming mazars along Kalisot dam site, administration swung into action. Operation Clean Up was conducted amid heavy police force as administration has declared all the mazars as illegal.

Two old mazars were not disturbed. The mazars were allegedly set up under Land Jihad Mission. The issue of land jihad has been raised with Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh. Presence of series of mazars had put the administration on alert.

According to sources, mazars were set up under Mission, which administration stopped. Officials said that drive would be intensified against such a practice to maintain communal harmony. Instruction has been given to maintain vigil in this regard.

Will not tolerate it

MLA Rameshwar Sharma said, “As per Constitution, all have a right to live and worship. But it does not mean that one should cross one’s limit by grabbing land in forest and others areas in the name of religion.

One has rights to offer namaz at old established mazar. No one has any objections but grabbing land in the name of mazar is land jihad. State government will not tolerate love and land jihad in Madhya Pradesh. We will deal this practice with iron hand.”

Collector Asheesh Singh said, “ Around 10 acre of Pt Kushilal Ayurved college has been free through this operation clean. These eight mazars were newly built. Two which were quite old have been left un-disturbed. Campaign will continue as and when such issue comes into notice.”