Open Voting For RS: Polling Agents Have To Be Shown Ballot Papers | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Rajya Sabha elections will be important for the 2028 assembly elections. The election will decide the future course of action for the Congress.

As open elections are held for the Rajya Sabha, the polling agents deployed by the party will be shown the ballot papers, after which they can be put into ballot boxes.

Since the RS elections are not held through secret ballots, if a legislator does cross-voting, both parties will come to know of it.

According to former principal secretary of the assembly Bhagwandas Israni, before casting votes it is necessary to show the ballot papers to the polling agents.

A vote is cancelled if the ballot paper is not shown to the polling agent, he said, adding that an MLA doing cross-voting cannot keep it secret.

But the whip issued in this election does not have any legal binding, so if any legislator votes for the candidate of another party, he will not lose his membership, Israni said.

The Congress has made it clear to the party legislators that nobody can secretly vote during the RS election.