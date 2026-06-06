Bhopal Administration Removes 70 Shops, Over 40 Shanties In Raisen Road Encroachment Drive

Bhopal Administration Removes 70 Shops, 42 Huts In Raisen Road Encroachment Drive |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal administration carried out a major anti-encroachment drive on Raisen road on Saturday, as a part of road-widening project.

During the operation, 70 shops and 42 huts were removed from the area.

The action was carried out in the presence of SDM Bhuvan Gupta and Tehsildar Saurabh Verma.

According to information, shopkeepers and residents of the Labour Colony slum settlement in Piplani Chamaran had allegedly encroached on government land near the Global Skill Park.

The administration said around 4,000 square metres (43,000 square feet) of land on both sides of a 210-metre stretch of PWD road was freed from encroachment.

Officials estimated the market value of the reclaimed land at more than ₹40 crore.

Authorities said the drive was conducted to facilitate road widening and improve traffic movement in the area.

4-laned road, bridge to be constructed

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to construct a four-lane road and a bridge on the cleared land.

Congress priests for locals

Meanwhile, local residents and Congress leaders protested the action. They alleged that affected families and shopkeepers were not given adequate notice before their homes and shops were demolished.

Labour leader Deepak Gupta claimed that poor and working-class families were being unfairly targeted in the name of development.

He also alleged that the administration had ignored humanitarian concerns by leaving people homeless and without livelihoods during the monsoon season.

Congress councillor Jeet Rajput said that if road widening was necessary, the affected people should have been provided proper notice and alternative arrangements.

He demanded rehabilitation and compensation for the displaced families.