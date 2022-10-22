Only two wild animals adopted by people at Van Vihar so far

Van Vihar |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The animal adoption scheme of Van Vihar National Park is receiving lukewarm response from people this year hitherto. There are a large number of animals which could be adopted by interested persons but so far, only two animals have been adopted.

Sources at Van Vihar National Park told Free Press that only one tiger and one leopard have been adopted hitherto. Apart from getting tax exemptions, people also get other kind of facilities in lieu of wild animal adoption.

For instance, the name of person who had adopted the wild animal will be put before the cage of concerned animal. The entry for person adopting wild animal will be free at Van Vihar. Moreover, the concerned person can also celebrate his birthday inside Van Vihar.

The charge of adopting one tiger for one year is Rs 2 lakh. Likewise, the charge of adopting leopard for the same is Rs 1 lakh. The snake can be adopted by paying Rs 800 for one month.

Van Vihar Director Padampriya Balakrishnan said to Free Press that hitherto, only two animals including a tiger and one crocodile have been adopted by persons. She informed that Van Vihar is having large number of animals including thirteen tigers, 11 leopards, 10 bear etc. She appealed people to come forward and get benefits of wild animal adoption.

Sources at Van Vihar National Park said that even during the corona pandemic period, there was low response from people in adoption of wild animals.

