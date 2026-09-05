Only 7,500 Of 1.5 Lakh Teachers Apply For MP Teacher Eligibility Test; Deadline Extended To Sept 18 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The deadline for applications for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), being conducted in Madhya Pradesh for the first time following a Supreme Court order, has been extended.

Teachers can now apply online until Sept 18, while the deadline for making corrections in applications has been fixed as Sept 20.

The decision to extend the deadline was taken after the School Education Department and the MPESB discussed the low number of applications received so far.

The test is expected to cover around 1.5 lakh teachers, but only over 7,500 applications had been received; of these, government teachers were only 2,500. The original application window was from Aug 21 to Sept 4.

Mulling over offline examination

Teachers may get the option to appear for the TET in offline mode, along with the online examination.

Teacher organisations had met School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh and director of public instruction Abhishek Singh and demanded an offline option.

They argued that several teachers are not comfortable using computers and should not be denied an opportunity to appear for the mandatory test.

Following discussions between the School Education Department and the MPESB, officials are mulling providing the offline examination option. The final decision regarding this is yet to be taken.

Offline arrangements being worked out

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the department to make arrangements for an offline examination for teachers who are unable to use the internet properly.

He said that if only a few teachers face difficulties in accessing the internet, necessary measures will be taken to enable them to appear for the examination offline. The School Education Department and the Employees Selection Board (ESB) are currently working on the arrangements.