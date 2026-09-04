Only 33 Teachers Across Madhya Pradesh Selected Against Promised 110 For State-Level Teacher Awards 2026 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has selected only 33 teachers for the State-Level Teacher Award 2026, against the earlier announcement to honour 110 teachers, two from each district of the state.

The selection list was released on Thursday, ahead of Teachers' Day. The department had announced that 55 teachers from Classes 1-8 and 55 teachers from Classes 9-12 would be selected for the state-level honour. However, the final list contains only 35 names. This has led to dissatisfaction among teachers.

This happened because the School Education Department had set the eligibility criteria for the awards. Applicants were required to have 90% online attendance. They also needed a 100% result, with students securing at least 80% marks.

Damodar Jain of the Aatminrbhar Shikshak Samood said that these conditions prevented many deserving educators from applying. According to them, teachers from only around 15-16 districts could apply. Teachers also pointed out that such conditions are not prescribed for the National Teachers' Award.

Officials said the selection was made through the Vimarsh portal. Teachers were first recommended by district selection committees. Their performance was then assessed by the state-level committee.

Award ceremony

The selected teachers will be honoured at the state-level Teachers' Day ceremony on September 5 at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration. 18 teachers from Classes 1-8 and 15 teachers from Classes 9-12 will get the honour during the ceremony.