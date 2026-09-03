Bhopal: Centre's Norms Defied, BRCs Appointed Instead of AEOs |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department is preparing to fill around 525 vacant posts of Block Resource Coordinators (BRCs) and Assistant Project Coordinators (APCs) under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, despite the Centre’s directives to streamline the school education administrative structure and appoint Area Education Officers (AEOs).

The Centre’s Samagra Shiksha framework envisages an integrated education system from Classes 1 to 12. However, Madhya Pradesh continues to operate separate administrative structures for Classes 1-8 and Classes 9-12.

The report states that the state had attempted in 2013 to merge the District Education Officer (DEO) and District Project Coordinator (DPC) offices, and several posts were subsequently abolished. However, instead of moving towards the proposed integrated structure, the department is now initiating the process to fill BRC and APC positions.

At the field level, the state has reportedly retained separate structures for elementary and secondary education.

The DEO and DPC offices have also not been fully merged. In the school education department, AEOs have the supervisory role introduced to replace older systems like BRC, 'Sankul' centres, and 'Janashiksha Kendras'.

RSK directs collectors to fill posts

The RSK on Wednesday directed collectors to initiate the process for filling approximately 525 vacant BRC and APC posts.