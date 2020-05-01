One more falls victim to coronavirus in Bhopal, death toll reaches 15

Bhopal recorded one more death taking toll to 15 and 25 more people tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 531 in the state capital on Thursday.A 35-year-old gas victim, a resident of Mangalwara, died in Hamidia Hospital. According the victim’s family members, the patient died before he was diagnosed with coronavirus positive by the hospital. His funeral was held on April 28. However, seven of his family members are now in quarantine after they took part in the funeral. Activists claim that so far 13 people who died in Bhopal are gas victims. Health department is also looking into the incident that whether any BMC official was involved in the funeral, said sources.

In one month, between April 1 to 30, an average of 16 cases per day or about 20 per cent of all cases in MP, have been reported from Bhopal. Most of them who tested positive are linked to the Tabligi Jamaat, health department and police department.There are three vertical coloumns- Health department, public and police- in state capital.

The worst impacted areas in the city on Thursday included Bagh Umraohdullah which reported five positive cases, followed by Jehangirabad, Mangalwara and Old Subash Nagar.

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “So far 191 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals including AIIMS, Chirayu and Bansal hospital. More focus has been given on survey and sample collections in hotspots areas. New hotspots have emerged in the state capital.”