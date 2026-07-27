One In Three Major Cyber Frauds Linked To Overseas Networks: Indore Cyber Police | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraud targeting people is no longer being run by local scammers alone. Investigations by cyber crime branch police have found that nearly one in every three major cyber fraud cases has links to overseas networks using servers across 11 countries, making investigations far more complex.

According to the probe based on complaints received on the National Cyber Crime Portal, nearly 25% to 30% of cyber fraud cases are allegedly being orchestrated by masterminds operating from abroad.

The crimes include digital arrest scams, fake investment schemes, online loan frauds, KBC lottery scams, sextortion and matrimonial frauds.

Cyber cops found that fake investment and instant loan scams are primarily linked to servers in China, Hong Kong and Indonesia, while digital arrest rackets use servers in Cambodia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Matrimonial frauds involving fake profiles on social media and marriage websites have been traced to networks linked to Nigeria and Cambodia.

Meanwhile, scams involving fake KBC lottery prizes, bogus government agencies or fake arrest calls have links to digital networks associated with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Officials said domestic cyber gangs continue to operate from different Indian states in cases involving fake KYC updates, electricity and water bill scams, debit and credit card update frauds, and sextortion.

Cyber experts said fraudsters increasingly rely on foreign servers, virtual private networks (VPNs) and encrypted communication platforms to hide their locations, requiring technical assistance from international agencies for investigation.

Additional DCP (crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said the growing use of foreign servers showed that cyber crime had evolved into an international network, making digital awareness the first line of defence against online fraud.

Number of e-zero FIRs in cyber fraud cases

The cyber crime branch police recorded 279 e-zero FIR cases between November 10, 2025 and June 2026, of which 240 cases were formally registered, involving fraud worth Rs 14.86 crore.

Till 2025, National Cyber Crime Portal had received 1,197 complaints, leading to the arrest of 124 accused. The total reported fraud amount is Rs 32.48 crore, while Rs 14.16 crore was frozen and Rs 3.51 crore refunded to victims.