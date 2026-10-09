One Dead, Over 40 Injured As Pilgrims’ Tractor-Trolley Overturns In Sheopur Valley | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A religious journey turned into tragedy in Sheopur district when a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims overturned near Nonpura Valley, killing one person and injuring more than 40 others. The accident occurred at a sharp bend under Karahal police station limits, where the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Women and children were among the passengers travelling to Gwalior for a religious event. Screams and cries for help filled the area as the trolley plunged off the road, leaving passengers injured.

According to reports, around 40 to 50 pilgrims from Semalda village were travelling to Gwalior to attend a Data Bandi Chhod Diwas programme at a gurdwara. The tractor-trolley reportedly lost control while negotiating a bend near Nonpura Valley and overturned, throwing passengers into panic.

The impact left several pilgrims injured, while one person died on the spot. Women and children were among those caught in the accident. The sudden overturning of the vehicle triggered chaos as injured passengers struggled for help.

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Arrangements were made to shift the injured to Karahal Sub-Health Centre for treatment. Reports indicated that more than 40 people sustained injuries, although details regarding their condition and the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

The accident occurred within the jurisdiction of Karahal police station. The exact circumstances that caused the driver to lose control of the tractor-trolley remain unclear.

The incident has caused concern among families of the pilgrims travelling from Semalda village. Authorities are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased and provide details about the condition of those undergoing treatment.

Further information regarding the cause of the accident is awaited.