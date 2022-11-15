On court’s order case registered against finance company

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the instructions of the Court, the Gautam Nagar police have registered the case against the Sahara India chit-fund company for cheating investor, said the police here on Tuesday.

Investigation officer Narendra Parmar told the media that the investor Aniket Sen had invested money into the schemes run by the company. In the year 2015, he had invested Rs 2.20 Lakh and the company had promised to return in double in set time format.

But when time passed and the company failed to return back the amount, the investor approached the Court and filed the application.

The Court ordered the police to register the case against the company manager and regional manager.

The police have registered the case under sections 420 and 34 of IPC and have started the investigations.

Read Also Arbaaz Khan to kickstart Patna Shukla shoot in Bhopal