On Camera: Singrauli collector orders probe against school teacher reported on duty under influence of alcohol

FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Singrauli district collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena ordered a probe against a government middle school teacher who reported on duty in an inebriant condition.

Collector Meena entrusted probe responsibilities to the district education officer (DEO) SB Singh and based on the outcome of the probe, relevant action has been taken against the school teacher Ramlallu Saket, posted at the government middle school in Malga village in the district.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media in which Ramlallu reported on duty in an inebriant condition and abusing school students, parents and villagers. The incident was reported on Friday. Ramlallu was unable to stand and if this is not enough he started abusing students, their parents as well as his fellow teachers and the officials. Some of the villagers prepared a video of the entire incident and circulated this video.

Some of the students and their parents claimed that Ramlallu reached the school under the influence of alcohol on Friday. For some time, he kept breaking the school chairs with his feet. After some time, one person from the village asked him that, why he did come to school after drinking alcohol, to which he replied that he did consume alcohol.

After some time there was a commotion in the school. Ramlallu started abusing. While abusing, he fell on the chairs of the school. He sat down by putting a chair and table on the school verandah. Here the children stood in front of him and he started abusing them. Meanwhile, the youth of the village reached. After abusing them for a while, he kept the chairs in the room. He went into the room and ransacked the chairs.

Looking at his condition and the uproar in the school, students went back to their homes. Villagers claimed that he was so drunk that he could not control himself.

Read Also Indore: MPPCB takes out awareness rally against single use plastic