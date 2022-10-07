On Camera: Personal security guard arrested for threatening people with knife in Bhopal

Photo: Screen grab

Bhopal: The Habibganj police on Friday arrested a man for threatening people with a knife and stopping them from leaving the building premises.

As per Habibganj police station in-charge Manishraj Bharodia, the accused has been identified as Badshah Singh Thakur and is a personal security guard.

In the incident that was caught on camera, a well-built security guard can be seen waving a knife and threatening people with it.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, he can be heard saying, "Jante Nahi Mera Naam Badshah Hai, Maine 6 murder kiye hai."

According to media reports, the accused was sent there to stop the tenants of a finance company, which is past due on its rent, from vacating the premises.

The video further shows him saying, "Gate band karo, yaha see koi bahar nahi jayega (shut the gates, nobody is getting out of here."

However, the video further shows the man doing sit-ups and apologising for his behaviour. This time he can be heard saying, "Sir maaf kar dijiye, fir se aisa nahi hoga (sir please forgive me, it will never happen again)."

The police have arrested the accused under section 151 of CrPC, and a case against him has been registered under section 323, 249, 506 of IPC and 25 of Arms Act.