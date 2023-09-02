On Cam: Two Dead, Dozen Injured After Bus Full Of Passengers Overturns in MP's Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and about a dozen were injured as a bus full of passengers overturned in Narsinghpur. The injured were sent to the district hospital.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information, the bus was travelling from Narsinghpur towards Gadarwara when it overturned near Khairi Naka in Narsinghpur.

Efforts are being made to straighten the bus. Local people and police took the passengers out of the bus and sent them to the district hospital. Administration, including an ambulance, was present on the spot.

(More details awaited)

Read Also Bhopal: CM Shivraj Announces Double Honorarium To Guest Teachers

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)