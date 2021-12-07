e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 12 croreOmicron variant: No new cases reported in Maharashtra todayMaharashtra govt signs 12 MoUs for investment worth Rs 5,051 crore
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:13 PM IST

Omicron threat over Madhya Pradesh Assembly session

MLAs, employees to show vax certificate or undergo RT-PCR test
Staff Reporter
Medics collect swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 test at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, Tuesday, | PTI

Medics collect swab samples of passengers for COVID-19 test at Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, Tuesday, | PTI

Advertisement

BHOPAL: The MLAs and the assembly officials and employees will have to show the certificates for both doses of Covid-19 vaccine while entering the assembly premises during winter session beginning December 20, as per an official release.

In case of no vaccination or incomplete vaccination, MLAs will have to undergo a real time RTPCR (reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction) test to be available at every gate of the assembly, as per under secretary of the state assembly Narendra Mishra. The 5-day winter session will end on December 24.

In view of the increasing threat from Omicron variant, a review meeting on preparations was chaired by assembly principal secretary AP Singh on Tuesday, according to Mishra. Singh instructed officers to make adequate arrangements to prevent corona infection during proceedings of the session.

The health department will arrange for temperature and oxygen level check at all the entrances to the MLA Rest House and as well as state assembly premises.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Woman with help of her paramour hammers her husband to death, takes body to police station Bhopal: Woman with help of her paramour hammers her husband to death, takes body to police station

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:13 PM IST
Advertisement