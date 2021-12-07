Omicron threat over Madhya Pradesh Assembly session

BHOPAL: The MLAs and the assembly officials and employees will have to show the certificates for both doses of Covid-19 vaccine while entering the assembly premises during winter session beginning December 20, as per an official release.

In case of no vaccination or incomplete vaccination, MLAs will have to undergo a real time RTPCR (reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction) test to be available at every gate of the assembly, as per under secretary of the state assembly Narendra Mishra. The 5-day winter session will end on December 24.

In view of the increasing threat from Omicron variant, a review meeting on preparations was chaired by assembly principal secretary AP Singh on Tuesday, according to Mishra. Singh instructed officers to make adequate arrangements to prevent corona infection during proceedings of the session.

The health department will arrange for temperature and oxygen level check at all the entrances to the MLA Rest House and as well as state assembly premises.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:13 PM IST