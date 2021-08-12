e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:05 PM IST

Olympian Vivek Sagar to be first DSP via sports quota in Madhya Pradesh

Direct appointment through sports quota has so far been confined to post of assistant sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh .
Staff Reporter
CM honouring Vivek Sagar a cheque of Rs 1 crore for his Olympic performance. | FP

Bhopal : Vivek Sagar, a member of Tokyo Olympic bronze medal winner hockey team, will be the first DSP from sports quota in the state. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a felicitation function organized at Minto Hall on Thursday.

No player has so far been appointed to such a high rank in the state government. Direct appointment through sports quota has so far been confined to post of assistant sub-inspector.

Addressing the audience, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the conversation that he had with his fellow passenger Vivek Sagar, the wristy boy from Chandoun village in Hoshangabad, in the car. Chouhan asked Sagar if he would be interested in becoming Deputy Superintendent of Police.” To this the player replied: “It will be very difficult for me to work and play together.”

FP photo

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:05 PM IST

