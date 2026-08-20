Olympian Ankit Sharma Booked For Using Forged Documents To Secure A Government Job In Morena; Dad-In-Law Submits Evidence Amid Divorce Case

Ankit Sharma |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Olympian athlete Ankit Sharma was booked for allegedly using forged documents to secure a government job in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.

His father-in-law complained about the tampering with documents at City Kotwali. Sharma's family, however, defended him and said that it is a conspiracy to influence their son's divorce case.

Notably, a divorce case involving Sharma and his wife is under process.

Ankit showed the wrong age in the tampered documents: Complaint

The complainant father-in-law has alleged that Ankit Sharma misled the government machinery by showing a difference of about five years in his date of birth and took advantage of it to get the job.

According to the complainant, Sharma has tampered with both-- sports documents and documents related to his job as an income tax inspector. He provided the police with Ankit’s school transfer certificate (TC) and marksheets, obtained through the Right to Information (RTI).

Police verify documents; search for Ankit Sharma on

The police have registered a case after investigating the complaint and available documents. They are now verifying the authenticity of the documents and other facts, including the date of birth recorded in them. The police have also launched a search for the accused, Ankit Sharma.

However, Ankit Sharma's family has dismissed all the allegations made in the complaint as baseless. The family said that there is a dispute between Ankit Sharma and his in-laws regarding his divorce, and this dispute is a conspiracy to frame him.

Currently, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the entire matter. Further legal action will be taken based on the documents, statements, and other evidence. Only after the police investigation is complete will it be clear whether any falsification of documents occurred or whether the allegations are true.