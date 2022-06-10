Old rivals –Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya exhibit newly found bonhomie in Gwalior

Scindia and Pawaiya attended a BJP internal meet in Gwalior first time since former's entry into the BJP | FPJ

Gwalior, FPJ (web desk)

Call it a political compulsion or an eye for future, two stalwarts of Gwalior politics, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, the former Bajrang Dal national convener, seems to have buried the hatchets as the two were seen immersed in a cordial conversation in a party meeting organized in Gwalior on Friday to decide tickets for local body polls.

To add, Pawaiya had been quite vocal against late Madhav Rao Scindia and his son, and the Rajya Sabha MP-Jyotiraditya Scindia over a number of issues for years. He was the one who turned to resentment mode along with former MP Prabhat Jha, when Scindia entered the BJP in year 2020.

However after an intervention from the party high command, the two had mellowed down.

To add, the two leaders (Scindia and Pawaiya) were seen together for the first time on Friday, in any party internal meeting since Rajya Sabha MP’s entry into the BJP.

It was a party core group meeting which reportedly discussed names for wards and the post of mayor.

However the leaders remained tight-lipped about what transpired in the meeting. As is the case in other districts, BJP is yet indecisive on the tickets for 66 corporators and for the post of mayor in Gwalior. Scindia on a two-day visit to Gwalior is busy having discussions on the matter. On Thursday, hundreds of his loyalists had met him in the city with bio-data and details.

Scindia after the meeting refused to comment on the meeting while Pawaiya said the meet strategized about the winning strategy for the upcoming local body polls.

To add, Scindia of late had been visiting his supporters and adversaries alike whenever he remains in Gwalior.

**eom**