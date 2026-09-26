Old Buses, New Paint? MP Sugam Parivahan Seva Under Social Media Scrutiny After Radium Strips Peel Off From Newly Flagged Buses; VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barely a day after CM Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva in Madhya Pradesh, videos exposing the poor condition of the buses have surfaced on social media. The old red Bhopal city buses roped in for the scheme were fitted with saffron radium strips. They were given a newer appearance; however, viral clips revealed peeling radium, badly maintained steering, broken brakes, and rusted areas around the driver's area.

Congress Chief Jitu Patwari shared a clip on X, showing the newly-done radium work peeling off the moving bus. The skinning off saffron sheet uncovered the newly-painted white body of the bus.

He captioned the video, "The color of corruption has faded away in just a few hours! #मुख्यमंत्री_सुगम_बस_सेवा"

Sugam Parivahan viral video

MP old buses viral video

Another video posted by the news headquarters on Instagram shows the saffron buses covered in radium strips, decorated with flowers to make them appear new. There are claims that old, condemned city buses were being roped in for the Madhya Pradesh Sugam Parivahan Seva. The clips show the poorly done radium work peeling off the buses, giving them a shabby look. Similarly, while the government tried to give the buses a new exterior look, it hardly paid any attention to other important aspects. For instance, the huge front glass carried scratch marks.

The question that surfaced strongly was when lakhs and crores of rupees were spent in denting and painting of the buses, why was the maintenance work not done properly?

MP government buses after 21 years

Notably, government bus services 'Madhya Pradesh Sugam Parivahan Seva' resumed in the state on September 25 after two decades. Union Minister Gadkari and CM Dr. Yadav launched the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' at the BHEL Dussehra Ground. Intercity and intracity buses will operate in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Dewas, Katni, and Bhind. This fleet includes 180 high-tech, air-conditioned electric buses.

The remaining 171 buses are those currently operating as city buses within urban areas; this includes 58 buses from Bhopal. Earlier, these buses were red in color and operated under Bhopal City Link Limited; however, now they will now be managed by a single agency, MP Yatri Parivahan Company (MPYPIL).