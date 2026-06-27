Officials Asked To Keep Palakmati River Pollution-Free | Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Urban Administration and Development, Madhya Pradesh, Sanket Bhondve, has directed the officials to stop the release of sewage water into the Palakmati River.

He directed them to ensure proper treatment of water before it falls into the river.

Bhondve issued the instructions during the inspection of construction works under Amrut 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 on Friday.

The Sohagpur Nagar Parishad is carrying out the works. Bhondve reviewed the progress and the quality of work and asked the officials to complete the works within the stipulated time.

Bhondve also asked the officials to carry out a plantation drive within the sewage treatment plant.

He directed the officials to prepare a plan for beautifying the banks of the Palakmati River.

Officials should ensure the progress of quality works under Amrut 2.0 and Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, he said, adding that he will continuously monitor the work.

Those present during the inspection included executive engineer Sachin Kadu, joint director Rajkumar Evanati, chief municipal officer Dharmendra Sharma, and others.