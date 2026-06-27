Bhopal June 28 Power Cut Plan: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chambal, Govindpura, Subhash Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face a scheduled power outage on June 28 as the electricity department carries out metro line shifting, conductor augmentation and transformer shifting works. Power supply will remain suspended for a few hours in the affected areas.

Area: Chambal, Govindpura Office Campus, Complete Bijli Nagar Colony and nearby localities.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Holy Faith International Govindpura, Abhishek Industries Bhopal, and Transcore Technologies.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Akansha Sales Promoters, Akansha Sales Promoters Sector-H, and Manjeet Fabricators, 35-A, Sector-H Industrial Area, Govindpura.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Subhash Nagar, Ekta Puri, Semra Gate, Kailash Nagar, Dadabhai Bawdi, Durga Nagar and nearby areas.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Saubhagya Nagar, Subhash Colony (A, B and C Sectors), Sundar Nagar and nearby localities.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: E-5 Sector, Police Quarters, E-5 Bitthal Market, State Bank of Indore, E-5 Girish Kunj, Apex Bank F-Type Quarters, Apex Bank D-Block Quarters, Apex Bank Guest House, E-5 Baghira Apartment, E-4 and E-5 Sector, E-4/31 SSD Tower, E-4 Sector and 10 No. Market.

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noormahal Road, Kumharpura, Jumerati Post Office and Chune Wali DP, Old Kabad Khana.

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The electricity department has advised residents in the affected areas to plan their day accordingly, as power supply will be restored after the maintenance work is completed.