 Bhopal June 28 Power Cut Plan: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chambal, Govindpura, Subhash Nagar & More; Check Full List
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Bhopal June 28 Power Cut Plan: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chambal, Govindpura, Subhash Nagar & More; Check Full List

Power supply will remain affected in several areas of Bhopal on June 28 due to scheduled maintenance work, including metro line shifting, conductor augmentation and transformer shifting. Most areas will face outages from 10 am to 4 pm, while some localities in E-4 and E-5 sectors will experience a power cut from 10 am to 1 pm.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
Bhopal June 28 Power Cut Plan: Power To Remain Disrupted In Chambal, Govindpura, Subhash Nagar & More; Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in several parts of Bhopal will face a scheduled power outage on June 28 as the electricity department carries out metro line shifting, conductor augmentation and transformer shifting works. Power supply will remain suspended for a few hours in the affected areas.

Area: Chambal, Govindpura Office Campus, Complete Bijli Nagar Colony and nearby localities.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Govindpura Market, Govind Garden Colony, Govindpura Main Market and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Holy Faith International Govindpura, Abhishek Industries Bhopal, and Transcore Technologies.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Akansha Sales Promoters, Akansha Sales Promoters Sector-H, and Manjeet Fabricators, 35-A, Sector-H Industrial Area, Govindpura.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Subhash Nagar, Ekta Puri, Semra Gate, Kailash Nagar, Dadabhai Bawdi, Durga Nagar and nearby areas.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: Saubhagya Nagar, Subhash Colony (A, B and C Sectors), Sundar Nagar and nearby localities.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Area: E-5 Sector, Police Quarters, E-5 Bitthal Market, State Bank of Indore, E-5 Girish Kunj, Apex Bank F-Type Quarters, Apex Bank D-Block Quarters, Apex Bank Guest House, E-5 Baghira Apartment, E-4 and E-5 Sector, E-4/31 SSD Tower, E-4 Sector and 10 No. Market.
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Area: Retghat, Peergate, Pital Nagri, Sindhi Market, Jumerati, Aliganj, Chowki Imambada, Noormahal Road, Kumharpura, Jumerati Post Office and Chune Wali DP, Old Kabad Khana.
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

The electricity department has advised residents in the affected areas to plan their day accordingly, as power supply will be restored after the maintenance work is completed.

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