Officers Were Removed As They Went Out Of Control: Nath

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): When I was the Chief Minister, the officers posted at Mantralaya were out of control and asleep on the job, so it was necessary to remove them, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a meeting said here on Thursday.

The Congress party is not leaving any stone unturned to defeat its political rival BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. In the series, the party is organising meeting with all wards of society and assuring them to fulfil their promises after the formation of Congress government in the state.

Nath attacked the bureaucracy and BJP government and claimed that his government was toppled because he did not want to ‘bargain’ to save the government in 2020.

While speaking at the state-level meeting of Nagar and Gram Raksha Committee members, he said, ‘If the Congress forms the government in the state, it will provide honorarium and uniform to them’.

Nath lashed out at the state government and said, ‘They have taken a loan of Rs 3.30 lakh crore, but who got the money? Neither the members of Nagar and Gram Raksha committee, nor the Atithi Sikshak Committee got. The unemployed youth who are roaming in their villages have also got nothing.

State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath flagged off the 'Kamal Nath Sandesh Yatra', here on Thursday. The Yatra will cover 10 districts and 25 assembly constituencies in its 12-day run.

