Officers Stop Transfer Lists Approved By Ministers | AI-generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh tussle between ministers and bureaucrats has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, with several departments allegedly withholding or modifying transfer lists approved by ministers before the transfer window closed.

Sources said ministers had cleared transfer proposals and forwarded them to departmental secretaries, but in several cases, officers either altered the lists or refused to issue them.

In one instance, a secretary-rank officer reportedly told a minister he would not transfer any official.

Horticulture Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha approved a transfer list and sent it to department secretary John Kingsley. However, the list was not issued.

Kushwaha subsequently raised the matter with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary Anurag Jain.

A similar situation emerged in the Women and Child Development Department. Minister Nirmala Bhuria approved transfers of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), supervisors and office staff and forwarded the list to Secretary G V Rashmi.

However, several names were reportedly removed before the final orders were issued.

While the minister had approved transfers of 71 CDPOs, only 38 names appeared in the final list. Likewise, against 200 supervisors proposed for transfer, only 46 were transferred.

The changes have triggered resentment among legislators and MPs who had recommended transfers and are now approaching the minister's office for explanations.

Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma also reportedly found several names deleted from his approved transfer list and raised the issue before the Cabinet.

In the Energy Department, Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has no authority to transfer officials, with the power vested in the managing director of the power distribution company.

Consequently, no transfers were made on the minister's recommendations.

Sources said ministers of several other departments faced similar situations, with approved transfer lists either altered or not issued in full.

With the transfer ban back in force, any fresh transfer orders can now be issued only after approval from the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister. The developments have reportedly led to growing resentment among ministers.